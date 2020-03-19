FBI: Most Wanted Director Claims She Learned After the Fact That a Crew Member Had Coronavirus

A crew member on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted recently tested positive for coronavirus — and the director of the last episode filmed claims that she was not informed until after the fact.

“A Human Resource person just called to tell me that someone on the crew of my last job tested positive for Covid 19,” Lexi Alexander, whose directing resume also includes LA’s Finest, S.W.A.T., Supergirl and Arrow, claimed in a tweet on Thursday evening. “Then she casually told me not to worry that I’m probably not infected. I’m furious.”

Alexander went on to say that after allegedly getting 10 minutes of “really bad advice” from the HR rep, she told the woman “she sounded like someone from the Trump administration and she was audibly shocked by my response. How else am I going to react to someone who says if you don’t feel sick by now you’re probably okay?”

Our sister site Variety obtained a memo sent on Thursday morning from production studio NBC Universal to the FBI: Most Wanted cast and crew. It stated that the infected crew member received his/her positive diagnosis on March 18, but had not been on the set since March 11. (Production on the Dick Wolf procedural, as with many other TV shows, shut down on March 12.) The NBCU memo claimed the crew member “had already recovered from a mild case by the time the test results came back today.”

Mild case or not, Alexander contends that cast and crew should have been notified of a possible immediate health threat in real time, before wrapping production and heading home to possibly other cities, states or countries.

“This isn’t about me. I have no problem staying isolated at home for another 10 days or longer,” she tweeted. “There are probably 200 people on this crew and all of them are getting bad advise. Nobody is told to quarantine.”

Reps for CBS and NBCU did not immediately respond to TVLine’s request for comment.