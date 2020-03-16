Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Greetings from Norway!” he wrote in an Instagram post, adding that his symptoms were mild. “My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes.”

Hivju played Thrones wildling Tormund Giantsbane for five seasons. He currently is a cast member on Season 2 of Netflix’s The Witcher. That fantasy drama halted production for two weeks and is arranging for a deep cleaning of the British series’ set, our sister site Deadline reports.

Read Hivju’s message in full below:

Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes. We are in good health — I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading. Together we can fight this virus and avert a crisis at our hospitals. Please take care of each other, keep your distance, and stay healthy! Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions.

In Witcher Season 2, Hivju will play Nivellen, a character who at first appears to be a monster but actually isn’t.