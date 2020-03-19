Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim Tests Positive for Coronavirus — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Hallmark to Air Christmas Movie Marathon to Ease Coronavirus Anxiety

Hawaii Five-0 star Daniel Dae Kim announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

“Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus,” Kim wrote in an Instagram post. “Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”

The actor then shared a 10-minute video, filmed from his home in Hawaii, where has been self-quarantined for more than a week. Prior to that he had been in New York shooting a new role on NBC’s New Amsterdam, where, as he ironically noted, he plays a doctor assisting with a flu pandemic (he debuts on April 7).

Watch Kim’s full video below:

–

Ironically, Kim’s announcement comes shortly after his former Lost co-star Evangeline Lilly shared on Instagram that it’s “business as usual” for her family — global pandemic be darned. (Lilly made sure to clarify that her children washed their hands before she dropped them off at gymnastics camp.)

Kim starred alongside Lilly on ABC’s Lost from 2004 to 2010, following that up with another major primetime gig on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 (2010–2017). He’s now an executive producer on ABC’s The Good Doctor, where he also recurred as Dr. Jackson Han. As referenced in the video, he also

And Kim is just the latest in a series of actors to come forward and reveal that they’ve contracted coronavirus. Others include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, and Game of Thrones actor Kristofer Hivju.

Hit PLAY on Kim’s video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.