New Amsterdam Casts Hawaii Five-0 Vet Daniel Dae Kim as New Doctor

A new doc is scrubbing in at New Amsterdam: Hawaii Five-0 vet Daniel Dae Kim will recur during Season 2 of the NBC drama as Dr. Cassian Shin, the new head trauma surgeon, TVLine has learned. He will make his debut in the April 7 episode.

Dr. Shin joins the staff as the hospital is going through a possible shakeup: Dr. Floyd Reynolds, who is the head of the cardiovascular surgery, recently told medical director Dr. Max Goodwin that he plans to move with his fiancée to San Francisco.

Kim is no stranger to medical dramas: He serves as an executive producer on ABC’s The Good Doctor, on which he also recurred as Dr. Jackson Han. Prior to that, he played Chin Ho Kelly for seven seasons on CBS’ Hawaii Five-0 and starred in the ABC hit Lost as Jin-Soo Kwon. His other TV credits include The Legend of Korra, 24 and Angel.

New Amsterdam was renewed in January for three additional seasons, which will take the series through 2023. In listing many reasons for the multi-year renewal, NBC entertainment chairman Paul Teledgy alluded to “the potential for a spinoff,” adding: “I can imagine a whole world around New Amsterdam.”

New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10/9c.

