Andy Cohen Is 'Feeling Better,' Set to Launch WWHL @ Home on Monday, Following Coronavirus Diagnosis

Ten days after he announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus, Andy Cohen is set to return to Watch What Happens Live.

As of tonight, an on-the-mend Cohen will host the newly dubbed Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home, which will be shot from the host’s West Village apartment in New York City, Variety reports. Episodes will be shot by Cohen himself, while his guests will join him via video chat.

“Happy to report I’m feeling better… and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight,” Cohen said on Instagram. “THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!”

Cohen was previously set to launch his @ Home edition on Sunday, March 22, but held off after he was diagnosed with coronavirus on March 20. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better,” he said at the time. “I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Per Variety, Cohen’s guests this week will include Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna and Jerry O’Connell (on Monday); Vanderpump Rules‘ Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor (Tuesday); John Mayer (Wednesday); and Bravo personalities Kyle Richards, Ramona Singer, and Melissa and Joe Gorga (Thursday).

WWHL is one of six late-night programs set to resume production on Monday. TBS’ Conan, Showtime’s Desus & Mero, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers and CBS’ Late Show With Stephen Colbert will all air new, full-length episodes shot from the hosts’ respective quarantines. TBS’ Full Frontal With Samantha Bee and HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver have already broadcast new episodes from home, while HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher will follow suit beginning Friday, April 3.

