Bravo's Andy Cohen Tests Positive for Coronavirus; Watch What Happens' New Format Put on Hold

Andy Cohen has tested positive for coronavirus, the Bravo host announced in an Instagram post on Friday.

In light of his diagnosis, he and Bravo will be “putting a pin” in the just-announced new format for his talk show Watch What Happens Live, which was to see Cohen broadcasting from his apartment and conducting video-chat interviews with Bravo personalities and other celebrities. (The new format was set to debut this Sunday night.)

“After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus,” Cohen explained in a caption. “As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves.”

Cohen joins a mounting list of celebrities — including Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and The Bachelor star Colton Underwood — who have tested positive for the virus, the spread of which has brought much of the world to a halt. With more than 17,500 cases in the United States at press time, the outbreak has shut down production on more than 100 TV shows; click here for a full list of the shows affected.