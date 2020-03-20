TVLine Items: Watch What Happens at Home, Free Showtime Trial and More

Andy Cohen is joining the parade of talk show hosts broadcasting from their houses: Bravo will air Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen: @ Home, shot from the host’s West Village apartment in New York City, starting this Sunday at 10/9c.

The first video-chat guests on Sunday night will include actor Jerry O’Connell, Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Nene Leakes and Real Housewives of New York‘s Ramona Singer. Bravo also promises “special games, at-home show-and-tells and surprises.” Following Sunday’s return, new episodes of Watch What Happens Live will air on Monday, March 23 at 11 pm, Tuesday, March 24 at 11 pm, Wednesday, March 25 at 10:30 pm, Thursday, March 26 at 11 pm and Sunday, March 29 at 10 pm.

“Just when we thought our show couldn’t get any more low-tech, we’re all homebound. I’m not sure how this will play out, but I know it’ll be fun,” Cohen said in a statement.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Showtime is offering a 30-day free trial to new customers who sign up before May 3 via Showtime.com or the Showtime app.

* The XFL, the upstart football league that began play earlier this year, has cancelled the remainder of its 2020 season:

