Grey's Anatomy Has 'Beautiful Stories' Yet to Be Told, Says Kim Raver — But Coronavirus Safety 'Surpasses All'

When coronavirus concerns prompted Grey’s Anatomy to press PAUSE on production on March 12 — and, two weeks later, call Season 16 a wrap — the ABC drama was still four episodes shy of its finale. And “we’ve still got such beautiful stories to tell,” says Kim Raver, who plays Teddy. “But we have to be in the reality of what’s happening in the world right now and find that strength to do what’s right to keep everyone healthy. It kind of surpasses all — especially because we’re a medical show.

“I also really want to make sure we take care of our first-responders and medical teams,” she continues. “So I was very happy that [series creator] Shonda [Rhimes] sort of handed over all of our masks and hospital gowns — everything we had. I was in New York doing Third Watch on 9/11, and [the producers] did the same thing, donating lights and anything else that they could use at Ground Zero. In these moments, I really believe that the good comes out” in people.

For her part, Raver has been checking on her neighbors, in particular the older ones, reaching out to friends and family, and posting quarantine pastimes on Instagram. “We have to take care of one another, and we’re finding ways to do it properly, to flatten the curve,” she says, adding that she likes to imagine that Grey’s is helping, too, just by being on (at least for a couple more weeks). “It has such a huge family [of fans]. I hope it gives that feeling of not being so alone during this really hard time.”