The Resident Donates Supplies to Local Hospital Amid Coronavirus Crisis

The staff at Chastain Park Memorial is lending a hand to fellow Atlanta doctors.

Just days after the coronavirus halted The Resident‘s Season 3 production, the Fox drama donated boxes of personal protective equipment to Grady Memorial Hospital, which is located in Atlanta where The Resident films.

“To the entire team @theresidentonfox, thank you for this incredibly generous donation of #PPE from your set, including gowns, masks, gloves, and all the things our healthcare workers need to provide safe care for our community during #COVID19,” Karen Law, a rheumatologist at Grady, wrote on Instagram. Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

“Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive,” she continued. “And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our #frontlineproviders who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community.”

The donation comes as hospitals around the country prepare for an influx of coronavirus patients, which is anticipated as testing becomes more readily available throughout the United States. In recent weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have urged residents to practice social distancing and help curb the spread of coronavirus, in an effort to prevent the health care system from getting overwhelmed by new cases of COVID-19.

The Resident is one of more than 100 shows (view complete list here) to pause production amid concerns about the virus. Episode 21 (out of 23 in Season 3) was being filmed when production was suspended, but there is currently no word on how the show will navigate a potentially unfinished season.