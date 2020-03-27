Killing Eve's Season 3 Premiere Moved Up — When Will the Show Be Back?

RELATED STORIES Season Finale Shake-Ups: When Is Your Favorite Show Going Off the Air?

And now for a TV scheduling change you might be happy about: Killing Eve‘s Season 3 premiere has been moved up by two weeks, now debuting on Sunday, April 12 at 9/8c (instead of April 26).

“We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now,” said AMC Networks president Sarah Barnett. “This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it.”

All eight episodes of Season 3 will be simulcast on BBC America and AMC. The show will pick up in the wake of Villanelle shooting Eve in the Season 2 finale, per the official logline: “For Villanelle, the assassin without a job, Eve is dead. For Eve, the ex-MI6 operative hiding in plain sight, Villanelle will never find her. All seems fine until a shocking and personal death sets them on a collision course yet again. The journey back to each other will cost both of them friends, family and allegiances… and perhaps a share of their souls.”

Killing Eve‘s earlier premiere date is a change from most recent scheduling tweaks prompted by the coronavirus pandemic. HBO’s Nicole Kidman vehicle The Undoing has delayed its premiere until the fall, while The Walking Dead‘s Season 10 finale will also air at a later date than originally planned.

As the coronavirus crisis shut down production on more than 100 series, several shows are now wrapping their seasons early with the last completed episode that’s available to air. (See the full list of new finale dates here.)

Are you glad Killing Eve is arriving a little early? Watch a new trailer for Season 3 above, then drop a comment with your reactions to the news!