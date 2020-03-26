As Legacies Runs Out of New Episodes, In the Dark to Return Earlier

Like the rest of the world, The CW’s Legacies is hitting pause. Tonight’s episode (The CW, 9/8c) will be the last new installment of the spring, TVLine has learned.

Plans for Legacies‘ return will be announced at a later date. Meanwhile, The CW is bumping up the sophomore season premiere of In the Dark, which will now air in Legacies‘ time slot — Thursdays at 9 pm, beginning April 16. (The Perry Mattfeld-led series was previously scheduled to return on May 28.)

Both Legacies and In the Dark have been renewed for third seasons.

While this is certainly an unfortunate turn of events for Legacies fans, it’s not a complete surprise. More than 100 TV shows, including the second Vampire Diaries offshoot, were forced to halt production earlier this month in response to the coronavirus crisis, so very few network series were able to finish filming — let alone finalizing — their full seasons.

The CW has already experienced several schedule shifts as a result: Supernatural executive producer Andrew Dabb recently announced via Twitter that the show’s March 23 episode would be the last new one “for awhile,” while the network is also subbing in reruns of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” in lieu of new Arrowverse shows.

Per the official synopsis, here’s what Legacies fans can expect from tonight’s new episode: “In a race to save Josie, Hope infiltrates her subconscious and finds herself in a fairytale world filled with dark magic. Back at the Salvatore School, Alaric, Lizzie and the Super Squad commit to their own risky plan to get Josie back despite the potential consequences.”

Your thoughts on Legacies‘ scheduling twist? Will you check out the second season of In the Dark Drop a comment with your thoughts below.