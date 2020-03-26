The CW to Air 'Crisis' Crossover, Among Other Reruns, in Place of New Episodes

RELATED STORIES FBI and The Resident Set Early Season Finales — With Their Next Episodes

The CW is using one crisis to solve another: As the network adjusts to coronavirus-induced scheduling changes and suspended productions, the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover will be among the reruns aired in early April, instead of new episodes.

The network previously aired a Legends of Tomorrow repeat instead of a first-run episode on March 24, and fresh installments of both The Flash and Legends will be replaced by repeats on Tuesday, March 31. Now, as announced by The CW on Thursday, the week of April 5 will also rely on some reruns, including all five parts of the “Crisis” crossover and previously aired hours of Batwoman and Supergirl.

Other series, however, will air new episodes as planned, including Roswell, New Mexico, Charmed and Nancy Drew.

After more than 100 series suspended production due to coronavirus concerns, networks are currently deciding how to roll out episodes that were already completed. Fox’s The Resident and CBS’ FBI, for example, have opted to end their current seasons with the next episodes that air.

Check out the full CW lineup below to see which series will air new installments:

Sunday, April 5

8 pm Batwoman (rerun)

9 pm Supergirl (rerun)

Monday, April 6

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (new)

8:30 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? (rerun)

9 pm Roswell, New Mexico (new)

Tuesday, April 7

8 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 1 (rerun)

9 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 2 (rerun)

Wednesday, April 8

8 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 3 (rerun)

9 pm Nancy Drew (new)

Thursday, April 9

8 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 4 (rerun)

9 pm “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Part 5 (rerun)

Friday, April 10

8 pm Charmed (new)

9 pm Dynasty (new)