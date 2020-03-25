TV Ratings: NCIS Surges to Tie Season High, FBIs Draw Largest Audiences Ever

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ NCIS drew 13.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, surging 21 and 30 percent from its last fresh episode to mark its largest audience in well over a year while matching its season high in the demo (last set on Oct. 1).
Leading out of that, FBI (10.8 mil/1.1) rose 30 and 38 percent with its half of the crossover (aka its penultimate Season 2 episode), marking its largest audience ever and its best demo number since November 2018. Most Wanted (9.5 mil/1.0) in turn was up 48 and 25 percent to easily hit season highs.
Elsewhere….
NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (6.3 mil/1.4) ticked up. This Is Us (7.9 mil/1.7, TVLine reader grade “A”) delivered a best-since-premiere audience and its highest rating since Oct. 8. Thursday-bound Council of Dads (4 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B”) delivered lower retention out of This Is Us (50 and 41 percent) than The Village did a year ago (63 and 47 percent).
FOX | The Resident (4.4 mil/0.8) was steady (with what has turned out to be its penultimate Season 3 episode), as was Empire (2.8 mil/0.7).
ABC | The Conners (6.4 mil/1.1) dipped, while Bless This Mess (4.1 mil/0.7), mixed-ish (3 mil/2.6), black-ish (2.6 mil/0.6) and For Life (2.4 mil/0.6) were all steady.
The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives. Happy Fun Ball may stick to certain types of skin.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.