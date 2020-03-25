TV Ratings: NCIS Surges to Tie Season High, FBIs Draw Largest Audiences Ever

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Finale Offers New Clues About Jack Damon's Family and Future

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ NCIS drew 13.1 million total viewers and a 1.3 demo rating, surging 21 and 30 percent from its last fresh episode to mark its largest audience in well over a year while matching its season high in the demo (last set on Oct. 1).

Leading out of that, FBI (10.8 mil/1.1) rose 30 and 38 percent with its half of the crossover (aka its penultimate Season 2 episode), marking its largest audience ever and its best demo number since November 2018. Most Wanted (9.5 mil/1.0) in turn was up 48 and 25 percent to easily hit season highs.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Ellen’s Game of Games (6.3 mil/1.4) ticked up. This Is Us (7.9 mil/1.7, TVLine reader grade “A”) delivered a best-since-premiere audience and its highest rating since Oct. 8. Thursday-bound Council of Dads (4 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “B”) delivered lower retention out of This Is Us (50 and 41 percent) than The Village did a year ago (63 and 47 percent).

FOX | The Resident (4.4 mil/0.8) was steady (with what has turned out to be its penultimate Season 3 episode), as was Empire (2.8 mil/0.7).

ABC | The Conners (6.4 mil/1.1) dipped, while Bless This Mess (4.1 mil/0.7), mixed-ish (3 mil/2.6), black-ish (2.6 mil/0.6) and For Life (2.4 mil/0.6) were all steady.

