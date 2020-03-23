9-1-1 has become infamous for its stomach-turning, worst-case-scenario emergencies, but tonight’s episode (Fox, 8/7c) puts all previous calls to shame. Prepare to cringe, dear reader.

TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, appropriately titled “Fools,” finds the 118 responding to a viral stunt gone wrong, getting way too close to a victim’s eyes in the process. (Seriously, if you’re even slightly averse to eye stuff, you should not watch this clip.)

9-1-1 resumed its third season last week with a series of life-altering surprises: Buck was given a clean bill of health, allowing him to return to action full-time; Chimney’s half-brother Albert showed up, immediately hitting it off with the rest of the 118; Hen and Karen got to meet their new foster baby; and Michael told his family that he isn’t going through with the surgery to remove his brain tumor, much to Athena’s dismay.

And there’s still plenty to look forward to this season, including the reveal of Eddie’s full backstory, the arrival of Rumer Willis in a yet-undisclosed role, and the long-awaited (albeit temporary) return of Connie Britton as Abby Clark.

Hit PLAY on the video above (if you dare!) for an exclusive preview of tonight’s 9-1-1, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.