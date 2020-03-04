9-1-1 Adds Rumer Willis in 'Pivotal' Role

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: The Resident Eyes Highs Opposite Super Tuesday Coverage

TV Ratings: The Resident Eyes Highs Opposite Super Tuesday Coverage Empire Kills Off [Spoiler] in Last Midseason Premiere Ever

Rumer Willis is feeling the heat. The actress will play a “pivotal role” in an upcoming episode of Fox’s firefighter drama 9-1-1, which promises to deliver one of the show’s biggest emergencies yet, TVLine has learned.

Willis is no stranger to Fox, having recently competed on The Masked Singer and recurred on Empire. Willis’ additional TV credits include roles on Pretty Little Liars, Hawaii Five-0, 90210 and Robot Chicken. She and partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy also won Season 20 of Dancing With the Stars. On the big screen, Willis has been seen in movies like The House Bunny, Hello Again and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

9-1-1 returns for the back half of its third season on Monday, March 16 at 8/7c, one week after the two-hour season finale of its Rob Lowe-led spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The procedural stars Angela Bassett as patrol sergeant Athena Grant Nash, Peter Krause as fire captain Bobby Nash, Oliver Stark as firefighter Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as paramedic/firefighter Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi as paramedic/firefighter Howard Han (aka “Chimney”), Ryan Guzman as firefighter Eddie Diaz, Jennifer Love Hewitt as 9-1-1 operator Maddie Buckley, Rockmond Dunbar as Michael Grant, Corinne Massiah as May Grant, Marcanthonee Jon Reis as Harry Grant and Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz.

We also know that Connie Britton, last seen departing for Europe in the show’s first season finale, will return for multiple episodes this season. “I do believe she has unfinished business,” executive producer Tim Minear tells TVLine. “Abby promised she would come back and she never did. So there’s unfinished business for Abby, and definitely also for Buck. He’s kind of lost at sea right now. He’s still trying to figure out who he is, and his relationship with Abby started to redefine him. Once she left, he had to figure out who he was without her.”

What else do you hope to see from the back half of 9-1-1‘s third season? Drop a comment with your wishes below.