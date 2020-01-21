9-1-1 EP Teases Connie Britton's Return, Abby's 'Unfinished Business' With Buck

RELATED STORIES 9-1-1: Lone Star — Grade the Premiere! Plus, Get the Story Behind That Big Twist for Rob Lowe's Character

9-1-1: Lone Star — Grade the Premiere! Plus, Get the Story Behind That Big Twist for Rob Lowe's Character 9-1-1: Lone Star Premiere: Grade Part 2! Plus, Ronen Rubinstein Weighs In on TK and Carlos' Disastrous First 'Date'

Details about Connie Britton‘s multi-episode return to 9-1-1 are slowly coming to light — and we like what we’re hearing so far.

“I do believe she has unfinished business,” executive producer Tim Minear tells TVLine of Britton’s character, last seen leaving for Europe in the procedural’s first season finale. “Abby promised she would come back and she never did. So there’s unfinished business for Abby, and definitely also for Buck. He’s kind of lost at sea right now. He’s still trying to figure out who he is, and his relationship with Abby started to redefine him. Once she left, he had to figure out who he was without her.”

TVLine also recently caught up with Oliver Stark (aka Buck) for his thoughts on the long-awaited reunion. “I think it’s really hard,” he said. “So many people in that first season fell in love with the relationship between Buck and Abby, so she was really hard to replace. And Buck has had so much growth since then. [Moving forward, it will be] about finding the right partner for him. A lot of people have different ideas about who that could be, whether they’re on the show already. I don’t know what [Abby’s return] means. I don’t know what that’s going to stir up. But it’s teasing at stuff, which is always fun.”

Though we don’t know exactly when new episodes of 9-1-1 will return, the second half of Season 3 is expected to resume sometime this spring. In the meantime, new installments of 9-1-1: Lone Star will air Mondays at 8/7c.

What are your hopes for Buck and Abby’s reunion? Drop ’em in a comment below.