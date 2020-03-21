The Masked Singer: Fresh Clues About Rhino, Astronaut, T-Rex and More

Don’t look at social distancing as forced imprisonment in your own home — think of it as an extended opportunity to figure out who the remaining Masked Singers are!

The Group C section of the competition continued this week, with Astronaut, Swan, T-Rex, Rhino and Night Angel belting their hearts out (or trying to) in order to get at least one more episode of the reality show under their belts.

After her rendition of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ “I Hate Myself for Loving You” ended with a highly weird declaration of adoration for judge Ken Jeong, Swan’s Masked Singer run was over: The big bird was revealed to be Shake It Up/Famous in Love star Bella Thorne. (Read a full recap, and check out what Thorne had to say about her final number here.)

Now, ahead of Episode 9, it’s time to closely look at who’s left and try to discern who’s who. We’ve pulled together a large number of clues from the Masked Singer episodes that have already aired. The ultimate goal: Guess who’s beneath those costumes before they’re gone from the show.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right (click here for direct access) with information gleaned from the current week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So go ahead and click through, then make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!