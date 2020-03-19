Hallmark to Air Christmas Movie Marathon to Ease Coronavirus Anxiety

Since we’ve no place to go, Hallmark Channel is letting it snow.

Doing its part to ease the anxieties of self-quarantined viewers, the cable network will air a marathon of Christmas movies from March 20-22, TVLine has learned.

The “We Need a Little Christmas” marathon will include 27 original holiday films, beginning with the Candace Cameron Bure-led A Christmas Detour on Friday, March 20 at 12 pm ET. The lineup concludes with Christmas in Rome, starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page, on Sunday, March 22 at 6 pm ET. Coronavirus Interrupts TV: Which Seasons Will Be Shortened?

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down production on more than 100 series, networks are finding new ways to bring content to socially distanced viewers. Multiple late-night programs, including The Tonight Show and The Late Show, are recording segments from the hosts’ homes, while Today‘s Savannah Guthrie is co-anchoring the show from her basement after cold-like symptoms kept her away from NBC’s studio.

Scroll down to see Hallmark’s full marathon lineup:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

12 pm A Christmas Detour

2 pm A Holiday Date

4 pm A Christmas Love Story

6 pm Mingle All the Way

8 pm Christmas Under Wraps

10 pm Crown for Christmas

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

12 am The Christmas Cottage

2 am A Royal Christmas

3:30 am Marry Me at Christmas

5 am A Very Merry Mix-Up

7 am Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays

9 am Snow Bride

11 am Switched for Christmas

1 pm Christmas at Dollywood

3 pm The Nine Lives of Christmas

5 pm Christmas at the Plaza

7 pm Christmas Town

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12 am Picture a Perfect Christmas

2 am The Sweetest Christmas

4 am Coming Home for Christmas

6 am Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

8 am Pride, Prejudice & Mistletoe

10 am Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy

12 pm A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

2 pm Christmas Under the Stars

4 pm Write Before Christmas

6 pm Christmas in Rome