Today's Savannah Guthrie Stays Home, Works Out of Basement Amid Coronavirus Concerns — Watch Video

Hoda Kotb is flying solo in NBC’s Studio 1A, as her Today show co-host, Savannah Guthrie, begins working from home out of an “abundance of caution” during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Now we're really socially distancing, aren't we, Hoda?" Guthrie began. "You know, it's very unusual… I'm in my basement right now. Here's what happened: I wasn't feeling my best — little sore throat, some sniffles… I wouldn't have thought anything of it, but we are in different times, aren't we? — so in an abundance of caution, and also to model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now, we followed the advice of NBC's medical team.

“And so, here I am. I’m working from home as we speak, and we’re still together,” she continued. “We’re going to get this show on the air, and we have a lot of information we want to get to our viewers this morning.”

Guthrie is the third co-host to take precaution. Hosts Craig Melvin and Al Roker sat out Monday and Tuesday’s broadcasts after a staffer on the third hour of Today tested positive for COVID-19. Roker continues to provide the occasional weather update… from his kitchen… as seen below:

