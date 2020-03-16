Today Hosts Sit Out Monday's Show After Staffer's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Today hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin were absent from the morning show Monday, out of “an abundance of caution” following a staff member’s positive test for the coronavirus.

“Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of Today has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel corona virus,” host Savannah Guthrie told viewers near the top of the show. “So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them.”

She added that both Melvin and Roker, who emcee the third hour with Sheinelle Jones and Dylan Dreyer, “are fine right now… They feel good, but caution is the order of the day.”

We learned late last night a colleague on the 3rd hour of TODAY tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al are taking the morning off while we map that colleague’s close contacts. pic.twitter.com/aVHJpMU1Fj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 16, 2020

After Guthrie’s announcement Monday, Roker tweeted that he is “feeling fine. Don’t worry about us. Thinking about our colleagues and all those who are really suffering. And God bless the health care providers and #FirstResponders helping.”

Melvin added, “Feeling great this am. Thinking about our friend and colleague. Thinking about everyone grappling with this right now. I’ll be fine. So will we.”

In a statement, NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said the staffer’s symptoms were under control: “We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery.”

He added that NBC was “taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams.” These measure include deep cleanings of the Today studio and other key areas in the building.

Per NBC, all members of the third hour editorial team were asked to work from home Monday.