Late-Night Quarantined: Daily Show Rebrands, Lin-Manuel Performs and Colbert Offers a Message of Hope

Late-night comedians continue to experiment with their formats while hunkered down in their respective coronavirus bunkers.

For instance, The Daily Show With Trevor Noah on Wednesday rebranded as The Daily Social Distancing Show. During the 17-minute, online-only episode, the Comedy Central host provided updates on the pandemic and checked in with correspondent Roy Wood Jr. over video chat.

Meanwhile, Full Frontal‘s Samantha Bee launched Beeing at Home, a daily digital series with tips on how to “survive and thrive while also social distancing.” First up, the TBS host offered a lesson on how not to chop wood:

Over on NBC, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon front-loaded a previously scheduled repeat with the second installment of its At Home web-series. The episode featured a brief Zoom interview with Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, who closed things out with a performance of Hamilton‘s “Dear Theodosia”:

As for other late-night hosts…

ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel explained what society will be forced to do if the elderly don’t stay home and take the necessary precautions. “It’s going to force us to do something drastic, something we don’t want to do, like taking Blue Bloods away,” he said. “You want that to happen? Don’t make us take Donnie Wahlberg from you, because we will.” He also checked in with sidekick/security guard Guillermo:

On TBS, Conan O’Brien suggested alternatives for those who didn’t get out in time to stock up on toilet paper. Among them were old CVS receipts, Valpak coupons and stocks for Carnival Cruise Line:

Comedy Central’s David Spade delivered his first “Lo-Fi” Lights Out monologue. Towards the end, he said that the fate of humanity rides on whether “national treasure” Tom Hanks, who tested positive for coronavirus, manages to pull through:

Over on CBS, The Late Show‘s Stephen Colbert offered a powerful message of hope:

“If there’s one good thing that might come out of this crisis, I think it’s that in this seemingly divided nation, people are doing their best to protect the country’s collective wellbeing,” he said. “Everywhere you look, people are looking after each other, getting food or cleaning supplies for their neighbors, regardless of what that neighbor’s politics are. Democrat, Republican, socialist… it doesn’t matter right now. We can still disagree about many things, but this crisis has driven home — literally home — the truth that this is one great nation, united by our belief in, and our need for, each other, and reinforced my belief that the American people, like all people, are essentially good, and always want to know how to do the right thing.”