TV Ratings: The Masked Singer Rises, Passes Survivor in Total Audience

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s The Masked Singer this Wednesday delivered 7.2 million total viewers and a 1.9 demo rating, ticking up and leading the night in both measures. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that but pending adjustment due to Oval Office address coverage, LEGO Masters (3.7 mil/1.1) is currently up 28 percent and two tenths.

Elsewhere on Wednesday:

CBS | Survivor (6.9 mil/1.3, read recap) ticked down from last week, falling behind Masked Singer in total audience (for the first time this season, I want to say). Pending adjustment due to Oval Office address coverage, SEAL Team (5.4 mil/0.8) is currently up 17 percent and two tenths. SWAT (4.2 mil/0.6) ticked up.

THE CW | Riverdale (703K/0.2, read recap) and an eventful Nancy Drew (681K/0.1, read post mortem) each added a handful of eyeballs while steady in the demo.

NBC ran #OneChicago reruns, while ABC did a Modern Family mini-thon.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our daily-ish ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increases in delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms. These Live+Same Day numbers instead are used to illustrate any trends or high/low superlatives.

