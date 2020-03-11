America's Got Talent Judge Heidi Klum Misses Season 15 Episode Due to Illness

RELATED STORIES This Is Us Recap: Met Bawl

This Is Us Recap: Met Bawl This Is Us Sneak Peek: Is This the True Beginning of Randall and Kevin's Rift?

Heidi Klum wasn’t at today’s taping of America’s Got Talent because she’s under the weather, TVLine has learned.

We hear that Klum went home sick yesterday with a common cold and will not appear in the AGT episode filming today, which will air during the NBC reality series’ upcoming season.

Emmy winner/Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet will fill in for the missing model alongside Season 15 judges Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell and Stonestreet’s Modern Family co-star Sofia Vergara, who joined the talent competition in February.

Season 15 marks Klum’s return to AGT after serving as a judge from 2013–2018; she also judged both seasons of America’s Got Talent: The Champions. She and Vergara fill spots left by departing judges Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, the latter of whom has been vocal on social media about the unfair treatment she says she experienced and witnessed behind the scenes.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions wrapped its second season in February, bestowing the title of “World Champion” upon V.Unbeatable, an acrobatic dance group from India.