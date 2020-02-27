America's Got Talent: Sofia Vergara Confirmed as New Judge for Season 15; Heidi Klum Returning to the Panel

RELATED STORIES Law & Order: SVU Renewed for Three Additional Seasons at NBC

Sofia Vergara is going from one dysfunctional TV family to another. The Modern Family actress will join America’s Got Talent as a judge in Season 15, TVLine has confirmed.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on AGT,” Vergara said in a statement. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

Additionally, Heidi Klum will return to fill the fourth seat on the panel. Though Klum served as a judge for Season 2 of America’s Got Talent: The Champions earlier this year, she hasn’t appeared on original flavor AGT since Season 13. (And you thought the hospital on Grey’s Anatomy had a busy revolving door!)

Also returning for Season 15 are judges Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel, as well as host Terry Crews.

While this confirmation is still headline-making news for AGT, Vergara joining the panel isn’t entirely surprising. It was reported back in Dec. 2019 that she was taking meetings with the show’s producers to discuss becoming a judge.

Vergara and Klum are filling the seats left vacant by Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, both of whom were let go from the show after just one season. Though Hough has remained relatively quiet about her departure, Union has been vigilant in speaking out against the unfair treatment she says she experienced and witnessed behind the scenes.

Your thoughts on Vergara officially joining the AGT panel for Season 15? And are you glad to have Klum back in the fold? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.