America's Got Talent: The Champions Finale: Did the Right Act Win Season 2?

America’s Got Talent: The Champions managed to save some of its biggest surprises for Monday’s grand finale — and we’re not just talking about that tongue-wagging performance from KISS.

In true AGT fashion, the finale was a gloriously overdramatic hodgepodge of behind-the-scenes shenanigans and on-stage collaborations. Highlights included Season 5 superstar Lindsey Stirling helping Silhouettes tell another sad story about a man going off to war, V.Unbeatable teaming up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and sand artist Kseniya Simonova doing her thing to the music of Angelina Jordan and Tyler Butler-Figuroa.

Kodi Lee, the winner of America’s Got Talent Season 14, also took the Champions stage for a special performance of Harry Styles’ “Sign of the Times.”

The results portion of Monday’s finale began with a merciless five-way elimination: Boogie Storm, Hans, Alexa Lauenburger, Silhouettes and Angelina Jordan. (In other news, can someone please buy Terry Crews a thesaurus? He thanked these acts for being “sensational” so many times, the worst began to lose all meaning.)

Sandou Trio Russian Bar finished in fifth place, which seemed to catch the judges by surprise. Meanwhile, I saved my audible gasp for Marcelito Pomoy’s fourth-place finish. (I really thought he could have won it all!) Third place went to Tyler Butler-Figueroa, and Duo Transcend came in second.

That left V.Unbeatable as America’s Got Talent‘s new “World Champion.” I may not have seen this victory coming, but I have to hand it to the group for finally living up to its name.

Your thoughts on this season’s winner? Drop ’em all in a comment below.