Almost Family Cancelled at Fox

The fertility clinic has officially closed: Fox has cancelled the drama Almost Family after just one season, TVLine has confirmed.

Almost Family starred Timothy Hutton as a famous fertility doctor who used his own sperm to fertilize dozens of patients; Brittany Snow co-starred as the doctor’s daughter, who connected with two of her newfound half-sisters, played by Emily Osment and Megalyn Echikunwoke. The cast also included Mo McRae, Mustafa Elzein and Victoria Cartagena. (The decision by Fox comes as serious allegations have arisen against Hutton, with a woman accusing Hutton and his friend of raping her in 1983.)

The series debuted in October to an underwhelming 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo, and as its ratings continued to dwindle, it was shipped off to Saturday nights (aka the TV graveyard) in January to air the remainder of its freshman run. Across 13 episodes, it averaged a 0.44 demo rating and 1.53 million total viewers, ranking last in the demo among all Fox programming this TV season while drawing a handful more eyeballs than midseason cartoon Duncanville.

Its icky premise also earned it a place on TVLine’s list of 2019’s worst TV shows.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the cancellation. Were you still hoping for a Season 2 of Almost Family, though? Drop your thoughts on the news in a comment below.