Almost Family and Flirty Dancing Finales Get Saturday Airdates

Likely indicative of both Fox series’ ultimate fate, Almost Family and Flirty Dancing will relocate to Saturday nights to wrap their respective freshman runs.

To be clear, both Flirty Dancing and Almost Family will stay put this coming Wednesday, Jan. 15. But the week after that, a rerun of 9-1-1: Lone Star‘s first two episodes will fill Wednesday night. Then on Jan. 29, episode of 24 Hours to Hell and Back, Last Man Standing and the soon-to-premiere sitcom Outmatched will fill the void.

As a result, Flirty Dancing will air a two-hour season finale on Saturday, Jan. 25, Futon Critic reports. Almost Family, meanwhile, won’t burn off its final two episodes until Saturday, Feb. 22.

Through its first 10 episodes, and even with the occasional Masked Singer lead-in, Almost Family is averaging just 1.7 million total viewers — making it Fox’s least watched program — and just under a 0.5 demo rating, ranking it only above The Moodys event series.

Flirty Dancing debuted last month to 3.5 million viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, in a special Sunday night showcase, but in its regular Wednesday time slot has mustered just 1.8 mil/0.4 and then 1.4 mil/0.3.