Ratings: Stumptown Steady in Week 2, Masked Singer Drops But Dominates

ABC’s Stumptown in Week 2 drew 4 million total viewers and a 0.7 rating, holding steady in the demo while dropping a few eyeballs.

On the sitcom front, The Goldbergs (4.3 mil/1.0), Schooled (3.4 mil/0.8) and Modern Family (4.3 mil/1.1) were all steady, while Single Parents (2.9 mil/0.8) ticked up a tenth.

Elsewhere:

FOX | The Masked Singer (6.8 mil/1.9) dropped 19 and 24 percent from its Season 2 opener, marking series lows, but still easily led the night in the demo. The Almost Family premiere (3 mil/0.8, TVLine reader grade “C+”) dropped more than half of its lead-in.

CBS | Survivor (6.5 mil/1.2) dipped a tenth, SEAL Team (5.2 mil/0.7) was up in eyeballs but off a tenth from its sophomore average, and SWAT (4.1 mil/0.6) christened its new night with series lows.

NBC | Chicagos Med (7.6 mil/1.0) and Fire (7.6 mil/1.1) were steady, but P.D. (6 mil/.1.0) dipped.

NEXT WEDNESDAY: Riverdale returns, and The CW’s Nancy Drew debuts.

