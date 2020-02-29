The Masked Singer: The Freshest Clues About Frog, Banana, Kitty and More

Revelations from the latest episode of The Masked Singer: Bananas have carbs — which came as a shock to Nicole Scherzinger during a televised side conversation with fellow judge Ken Jeong — and Mouse was five-time Grammy-award winner Dionne Warwick.

The “Say a Little Prayer” singer turned in a slightly shaky performance of Natalie Cole’s “This Will Be (an Everlasting Love)” and found herself taking off those big, furry ears at the end of the episode. “It has been an absolute pleasure. I had the best time,” Warwick told the judges’ panel after explaining some of the clues in her videos: gold = Solid Gold, the musical show she hosted; football = her love of the Los Angeles Raiders, 1979 = the year her Dionne album came out. (Go here to read a full recap of the episode, then make sure to check out what Warwick told TVLine about her inspiration for taking part on the show.)

Now it’s time to look to Episode 6 and the mysteries it may hold. We’ve pulled together a whole bunch of clues from the Masked Singers that have already aired. The ultimate goal: Guess who’s beneath those costumes before they’re booted from the show.

All season long, we’ll update the gallery at right with information gleaned from the current week’s show, and we’ll add our (and some of your) thoughts about who’s beneath the costumes. So go ahead and click through, then make sure to log your thoughts, theories and evolving guesses in the comments section!