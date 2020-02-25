TV Ratings: Voice Hits Premiere Low, But Draws Monday's Largest Audience

RELATED STORIES The Voice Season 18 Premiere Recap: Have a Seat, Nick Jonas!

NBC’s The Voice opened Season 18 on Monday with 9 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, down 16 and 29 percent year over year (as biannual reality things are measured) and marking its lowest-rated opener to date. In total viewers, only this past fall’s cycle drew a smaller premiere audience (8.9 mil). (Read The Voice recap.)

Leading out of that, Little Big Shots‘ special Season 4 preview did 4.9 mil/0.9, matching Manifest‘s best Season 2 numbers in the time slot. LBS makes its regular time slot premiere on Sunday.

Elsewhere, with CBS in rerun mode….

ABC | The Bachelor (6.8 mil/1.9, Senior Citizen Edition coming!) ticked up and dominated the night in the demo. The Good Doctor (5.6 mil/0.8, read post mortem) dipped a tenth in the demo.

FOX | 9-1-1: Lone Star (5.6 mil/0.9) dipped a tenth.

THE CW | All American (768K/0.3) and Black Lightning (631K/0.2) were steady in the demo.

