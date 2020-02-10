Power Spinoff: 5 Original Series Actors Join Book II: Ghost — Find Out Who

Power‘s Tasha St. Patrick may be down, but don’t you dare count her out: The character, played by Naturi Naughton, will be part of the series’ spinoff Book II: Ghost, TVLine has learned.

Other Power actors reprising their roles in the upcoming offshoot include Michael Rainey Jr., who plays Tariq; Shane Johnson, who plays Cooper Saxe; Quincy Tyler Bernstine, who plays Tameika Washington; and Gianni Paolo, who plays Tariq’s dormmate Brayden.

[Spoiler alert!] By the end of Sunday’s series finale, Tariq had been revealed as Ghost’s murderer… but his mother/Ghost’s estranged wife Tasha went to jail for the crime. As Tariq got settled in as a college freshman, his mother was processed at a detention center and started her life behind bars. (Read a full recap and hear what showrunner Courtney Kemp had to say about the pivotal episode.)

The new series, the storyline of which will pick up a few days after the events of Power‘s finale, will follow Tariq as he finds a path in life, “in which his desire to shed his father’s legacy comes up against the mounting pressure to save his family.”

The Power OGs join previously announced cast members Mary J. Blige, Cliff “Method Man” Smith and LaToya Tonedeo. Other new additions include: Melanie Liburd (This Is Us) as Caridad “Carrie” Milgram, Daniel Bellomy (Mrs. Fletcher) as Ezekiel “Zeke” Cross, Paige Hurd (The Oval) as Lauren; Justin McManus (Star) as Jabari Reynolds, Woody McClain (The Bobby Brown Story) as Cane Tejada and Lovell Adams-Gray (Coroner) as Dru Tejada.

Power fans: Are you psyched that Tasha, Saxe, Tariq and the others will be part of the series’ next chapter? Sound off in the comments!