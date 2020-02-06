Ratings: LEGO Masters Clicks in Debut, Ranks No. 2 Behind Masked Singer

Oh, snap. The premiere of Fox’s LEGO Masters on Wednesday night drew 4.8 million total viewers and a very youthful 1.6 demo rating, well above the best numbers that Almost Family ever did (2.7 mil/0.7) in the plum post-Masked Singer time slot, and placing second in the demo for the night.

The Masked Singer — coming off its post-Super Bowl showcase (which did a boffo 23.7 mil and an 8.1) — opened the night with 7.4 million total viewers and a Wednesday-dominating 2.0 rating, on par with its Season 2 average. (Read recap.)

THE CW | Riverdale (676K/0.2, read recap) and Nancy Drew (632K/0.1) were steady.

ABC | A special Bachelor outing (5.1 mil/1.3) was off a bit from Monday’s three-hour opus but fared far better than ABC’s usual sitcom line-up. Yet even with that stronger lead-in, Stumptown dipped to its smallest audience yet (2.28 mil) while clutching onto its demo low (0.4).

NBC | Chicago Med (8.6 mil/1.1) and Fire (8.2 mil/1.1) were steady in the demo, while P.D. (7.2 mil/1.1, read post mortem) ticked up to match its best rating in a year.

CBS | Leading out of a tepidly rated Survivor special (3.9 mil/0.6), a Criminal Minds double-pump delivered successive season lows of 4.3 mil/0.6 and then 3.8 mil/0.5.

