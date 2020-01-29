Game of Thrones Meets Frozen in Audi's Musical Super Bowl Commercial — Watch Maisie Williams Sing 'Let It Go'

RELATED STORIES Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch 'Pahk the Cah' in Boston-Tastic Super Bowl Commercial — Watch



Just when you thought they were over, two pop-cultural phenomena you couldn’t escape for the past decade have decided to join forces for Super Bowl 54.

Maisie Williams, who wrapped her eight-season run as Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark in May 2019, stars in Audi‘s commercial for the big game, which finds the actress belting an iconic tune from Disney’s Frozen.

The minute-long spot begins with a frustrated Williams suffering through bumper-to-bumper traffic, a problem she remedies by… leading a massive sing-along to “Let It Go.” (Don’t ask us to explain how that works. The song is from a movie about a singing snowman. Logic went out the window a long time ago.)

As for the message this commercial is attempting to convey, well, that’s also up to you. Is it about climate change? Highway congestion? The undeniable fact that listening to this song enough times will cause you to hallucinate? Honestly, it could be any of those things.

And this is just one of several high-profile commercials that have been released ahead of Sunday’s face-off between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Others include a Mountain Dew ad, which finds Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross recreating The Shining, and a Boston-themed Hyundai commercial, which stars the likes of John Krasinski, Chris Evans and Rachel Dratch. Naturally.

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Williams’ Super Bowl commercial, then drop a comment with your thoughts below. (Did you finally think you had that song out of your head? Sorry!)