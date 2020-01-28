RELATED STORIES Chris Evans, John Krasinski and Rachel Dratch 'Pahk the Cah' in Boston-Tastic Super Bowl Commercial -- Watch

Bryan Cranston takes a shine to one of Jack Nicholson’s most iconic roles in a new Super Bowl commercial for Mountain Dew.

In the above ad, the six-time Emmy winner teams up with Tracee Ellis Ross to recreate the “Heeeeere’s Johnny!” moment from the classic film The Shining. Cranston’s Jack Torrance takes an axe to the bathroom door, only instead of trying to gain access and harm Ross’ Wendy, he offers her a taste of the soft drink’s new sugar-free alternative.

What follows is a quickshot of the Elevator of Blood (which is now filled with soda), followed by another shot of Cranston costumed as the Grady Twins (which we cannot unsee).

Cranston, of course, is best known for his career-making turn as chemistry teacher-turned-drug kingpin Walter White on AMC’s Breaking Bad — a role he briefly reprised in the 2019 feature-length sequel El Camino. He will soon return to the small screen in Your Honor, a Showtime limited series executive-produced by Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King.

Ross, meanwhile, continues to star as Rainbow Johnson on the ABC comedy black-ish. She also serves as narrator on the Rainbow-centric prequel series mixed-ish.

Watch the Mountain Dew parody above, then press PLAY on the original film clip below to see how it compares.