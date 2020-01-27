RELATED STORIES Sean Hannity to Interview President Trump for Super Bowl Pregame Show

File this under: Wicked pissah.

Boston-area natives John Krasinski (The Office), Chris Evans (Marvel’s Avengers films) and Rachel Dratch (Saturday Night Live) give their Beantown accents free reign in a new Hyundai commercial that will air during Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV.

The set-up: Evans and Dratch watch someone unsuccessfully attempt to insert his car into a narrow parking space. Then Krasinski rolls up in his new Sonata — equipped with Smart Park technology — and he doesn’t even have to be behind the wheel for the vehicle to flow seamlessly into the spot.

The achievement wows the onlookers, who drill Krasinski with a list of nearby towns and places familiar to anyone who’s spent time in traffic on I-93, Rte. 1 or thereabouts. Dorchester? Foxboro? Swampscott? The Garden? Revere? The harbor? Yeah, Krasinski says, he’s “pahked it” all of those places.

The minute-long spot culminates with an appearance by Red Sox legend David “Big Papi” Ortiz (but sadly, makes no reference to Buzzy’s Roast Beef or J.P. Licks).

Krasinski currently stars in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. Dratch’s recent TV work includes an arc on Shameless. And Evans’ new series, Defending Jacob, recently nabbed a series order at Apple TV+.

Now it’s your turn: Bang a left, watch out for the staties and press PLAY on the video above to watch the ad in full.