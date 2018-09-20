Chris Evans to Star in and Produce Apple Limited Series Defending Jacob

Chris Evans has a lot of defending to do in his next project — but not the kind that requires a star-spangled shield.

The Captain America star will topline Defending Jacob, a limited-run drama ordered straight to series at Apple’s streaming service.

Described as a “character-driven thriller,” Defending Jacob is based on the best-selling 2012 novel by William Landay, which follows lawyer Andy Barber (Evans) in the aftermath of his 14-year-old son, Jacob, being accused of murder. The allegations have a major impact on Andy’s family, and he must reevaluate what he thinks he knows about his child.

Evans also will executive-produce the project alongside series creator and showrunner Mark Bomback (the Planet of the Apes trilogy, 2012’s Total Recall remake).

Though his early career featured some television work, including appearances on Boston Public and the short-lived TV reboot of The Fugitive, Evans is best known for his film resumé. In addition to portraying Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Evans’ recent credits include Gifted and Snowpiercer (the latter of which is getting its own TV adaptation at TNT).

Though Apple’s forthcoming streaming service doesn’t yet have a name or launch date, the tech giant’s development slate features more than a dozen in-the-works scripted series. (You can find details about those projects in the gallery above.)