Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams Is Broadway-Bound — What Exactly Does This Mean for Jackson?

Is another Grey’s Anatomy doc about to go AWOL?

With Jesse Williams set to make his Broadway debut in early April — in a revival of Richard Greenberg’s Tony-winning play Take Me Out — conventional wisdom suggests that viewers will be seeing less of his character, Dr. Jackson Avery, come spring. After all, Grey’s will still be in production on Season 16 when Take Me Out begins previews on April, 2. (And that’s not accounting for rehearsals, which will likely put Williams in New York well before then).

But as showrunner Krista Vernoff explains to TVLine, a plan has long been in place to accommodate Williams’ extracurricular activity. “I’ve known since the beginning of the season and I’ve been able to plan [Jackson]’s storyline [accordingly],” the EP assures us, adding that, through the magic of air travel, Jackson will be staying put in Seattle while Williams is in New York. “Jesse is able to fly back one day a week; we’re just making it work [because] this was important to him.” How Grey's Has Handled Major Exits

Last summer, Williams inked a new two-year deal with Grey’s that will keep him around through Season 17. The actor joined the long-running medical drama in Season 6.

News of Williams’ professional juggling act comes as Grey’s fans are still reeling from the sudden departure of original cast member Justin Chambers, whose final episode as Alex aired in November.