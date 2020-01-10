Justin Chambers' Last Grey's Anatomy Episode Has Already Aired — No Big Sendoff Ahead for Alex

Grey’s Anatomy fans have already seen the last of Alex Karev. TVLine has confirmed that the final episode featuring Justin Chambers — whose departure from the show was announced early Friday — aired on Nov. 14. In the Nov. 21 episode, viewers learned that Alex had returned home to care for his ailing mother.

The fact that Chambers will not be given a proper onscreen sendoff suggests his departure came abruptly and without much notice.

Reps for ABC declined to comment for this story. Grey's Anatomy's Saddest Deaths Ever, Ranked

“There’s no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that’s defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,” Chambers said in a statement. “For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time. As I move on from Grey’s Anatomy, I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride.”

Chambers’ departure might explain the speediness with which the show — and Grey Sloan — replaced Karev as head of peds with McWidow, Shameless vet Richard Flood’s Cormac Hayes.