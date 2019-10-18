Grey's Anatomy Taps Shameless Alum Richard Flood as the 'New Karev'

RELATED STORIES Ratings: Evil Rises in Week 4, Superstore Closes In on Sheldon

A Flood warning has gone into effect at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Shameless vet Richard Flood (get it?) is joining Grey’s Anatomy in the recurring role of Dr. Cormac Hayes, the new head of Pediatric Surgery at Grey Sloan. Dr. Hayes is brought in to fill the void left by Justin Chambers’ Karev.

As fans of the venerable ABC medical drama know, Karev was sacked in last season’s finale, and has since segued to Pacific Northwest General Hospital (where he is working with Richard, who also got fired from Grey Sloan). Flood’s first episode is set to air later this season.

On Shameless, Flood played the boyfriend of Emmy Rossum’s Fiona in Seasons 8 and 9. Although current Grey’s showrunner Krista Vernoff previously served as an exec producer on Shameless, her stint did not overlap with Flood’s.

Our sister site Deadline broke the news of Flood’s casting.