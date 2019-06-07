Grey's Anatomy: Jesse Williams Signs Deal to Return for Season 16 (and 17)

RELATED STORIES Grey's: The 20 Saddest Deaths, Ranked

Don’t worry, Grey’s Anatomy fans: Dr. Jackson Avery won’t be lost in that fog forever.

Jesse Williams has signed a two-year deal to remain with the hit ABC drama, our sister site Deadline reports. The actor’s new contract matches the two-season renewal that Grey’s scored back in May, ensuring that the long-running medical drama will be on the air through Season 17. (Deadline adds that Williams earned a pay bump as well.)

Williams joined Grey’s back in Season 6 as surgical resident Jackson Avery; the actor was promoted from recurring to series regular for Season 7, as Jackson worked his way up to become head of plastic surgery at Grey Sloan. Last we saw Jackson, though, he was walking into a dense fog that descended on Seattle, leaving his girlfriend Maggie alone in their car — and he never returned.

Along with Williams’ return, Grey’s recently promoted three cast members to series regulars for the upcoming Season 16 (premiering this fall on ABC): Chris Carmack (Link), Greg Germann (Dr. Thomas Koracick) and Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt).

Happy to hear Jackson’s back? Drop your thoughts in a comment below, Grey’s fans.