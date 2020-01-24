TVLine Items: Orlando Jones' New Role, Harry & Meghan Special No. 2 and More

Orlando Jones is rebounding from his controversial American Gods firing with a gig as one of L.A.’s Finest: The actor will recur during Season 2 of the Spectrum Originals series, our sister site Deadline reports.

Jones will play Marshawn Davis, a veteran of the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division who is brought in to question Syd Burnett (Gabrielle Union) after an investigation turns deadly.

Last December, Jones posted an expletive-laced video to Twitter, alleging he was fired from American Gods because new showrunner Charles “Chic” Eglee thought his character Mr. Nancy sent “the wrong message” to “black America.” In response, a spokesperson for the Starz drama told TVLine that Jones’ option for Season 3 was not picked up simply because the upcoming run of episodes will focus on a portion of the book that does not include Mr. Nancy.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* ABC News is countering Fox’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle special with a primetime “Sussexit” report of its own: Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown will air Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10/9c on ABC. (Fox’s Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis is slated for the same night, but at 8 pm.)

* Disney+’s upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has added Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) to its cast in an unspecified role, Deadline reports.

* Chance the Rapper will host Quibi’s forthcoming Punk’d revival, taking over the position originally held by Ashton Kutcher, per Deadline.

* Jessalyn Gilsig (Vikings, Glee) will star opposite John Stamos in the upcoming Disney+ series Big Shot, replacing Shiri Appleby, who was originally cast in the role of an assistant basketball coach, per Deadline.

