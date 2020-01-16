TVLine Items: Harry & Meghan Special, American Dad Renewed and More

The “Sussexit” is coming to Fox: The network will air the news special Harry & Meghan: The Royals in Crisis on Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8/7c.

The one-hour TMZ investigation explores Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise decision to exit as senior members of the British royal family. “More than a dozen people with real ties to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan Markle, as well as the rest of the royals, have the exclusive story of the tensions that led to a nearly impossible decision for the Queen,” touts Fox’s official release.

The program will also focus on “the quiet moves of Harry and Meghan to enter the world of entertainment.”

* TBS has given a two-season renewal to American Dad, which will celebrate its 300th episode this year.

* Demi Lovato will sing the National Anthem during the Super Bowl LIV pregame festivities on Sunday, Feb. 2.

* Singer Debbie Gibson will appear in Lucifer‘s upcoming musical episode as a controlling helicopter mom — and yes, she will sing, EW.com reports.

* The Masked Singer has tapped Jason Biggs (Outmatched) and Leah Remini (The King of Queens) as guest panelists for Season 3, TV Insider reports.

* Emmy nominee Bill Camp (The Night Of, The Outsider) will serve as the narrator of Forensic Files II, a new continuation of the popular true-crime series, debuting on HLN in February.

* OWN has released a trailer for the Ava DuVernay anthology drama Cherish the Day, debuting with a two-night premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 10 pm and Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 8 pm:

* HBO has released a trailer for High Maintenance Season 4, premiering Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 pm:

