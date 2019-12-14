American Gods' Orlando Jones Claims He Was Fired From Season 3, Says New Showrunner Thought Mr. Nancy Sent 'Wrong Message' to 'Black America'

RELATED STORIES American Gods Adds Game of Thrones Baddie as New Leprechaun Liam Doyle

Orlando Jones, an original cast member on American Gods, claims that he has been fired from the Starz adaptation and will not appear in the upcoming Season 3.

Jones shared the news in an expletive-laced video posted to Twitter, in which he alleges that new showrunner Charles “Chic” Eglee thought the character of Mr. Nancy sends “the wrong message” to “black America.”

“There will be no more Mr. Nancy,” he said. “Don’t let these motherf—kers tell you they love Mr. Nancy. They don’t. I’m not going to name names but the new Season 3 showrunner [Charles “Chic” Eglee] is Connecticut born and Yale-educated, so he’s very smart and he thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get s—t done [attitude] is the wrong message for black America. That’s right. This white man sits in that decision-making chair, and I’m sure he has many black BFFs who are his advisors and made it clear to him that if they did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy, he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country. I mean, what else could it be?

“To the wonderful Neil Gaiman, thank you for allowing me to play this role, for writing this wonderful book, for opening the door for me to become a writer/producer on Season 2 of American Gods, thank you sir,” he continued. “To the magnificent Bryan Fuller and the incredible Michael Green, thank you for creating this series and for allowing me, also, to become Mr. Nancy. I hope the fans enjoyed it because really this is about you. I hope you loved it as much as I loved doing it.” (Shortly after Jones went public, former EP Bryan Fuller responded on Twitter. “HEARTBREAKING,” he wrote.)

Thank you #AmericanGods fans.

I know ya'll have LOTS of questions about the firing. As always I promise to tell you the truth and nothing but. ❤️ Always, Mr. Nancy🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/sDouoQlUMd — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 14, 2019

In a second tweet, Jones called out production company Fremantle, which produces American Gods for Starz, and connected his firing to the recent dismissal of America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union:

Correction: I was fired Sept 10, 2019 like @itsgabrielleu @OfficialMelB @NickCannon @heidiklum all have said @FremantleUS is a nightmare. They treated you like a 2nd class citizen for doing your job to well. Stay tuned. More to come. #AngryGetsShitDone pic.twitter.com/DQYtaMfs8O — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 14, 2019

