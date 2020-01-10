This Is Us Sneak Peek: Kate Confronts Toby Over Lady You-Know-Who

“Are we OK?” Toby tentatively asks Kate at the start of this exclusive sneak peek from This Is Us‘ winter premiere. Oh Tobes: If you have to ask, you already know.

No, things are certainly not OK when the NBC drama returns on Tuesday, Jan. 14 (9/8c), and one of the reasons is that Kate is still fuming after accidentally catching sight of a text conversation involving Toby and his buddies from his CrossFit gym box. And she’s zeroed in on the fact that one pumped pal, who goes by the screen name of LadyKryptonite, really seems to sympathize with Toby’s complaints about Kate.

The clip starts with little Jack’s parents returning home after a tumultuous trip to Philadelphia for Thanksgiving. Toby incorrectly guesses that there’s some residual weirdness between them over the whole Toby-missing-Jack’s-first-solid-food thing. But when pushed, Kate eventually unleashes her anger.

“I was taking a cute picture of you and Jack when I saw you trash-talking me on your CrossFit text chain,” she informs him. A chagrined Toby explains and apologizes, but there is no universe in which his wife is going to accept that and move on with their lives.

“I would not look you in the eye and lie to you, OK?” he says earnestly — but will it be enough?

The episode, titled “Light and Shadows,” also will follow Randall as he travels to California to be with Rebecca as she starts to investigate her troubling memory loss, and Kevin will look for love (which we already know he’ll find pretty soon!).