Archer Season 11 and Lil Dicky's Dave Among FXX Premiere Dates

Sterling Archer’s life after coma will begin this spring: FXX on Thursday announced that Archer Season 11 will premiere on Wednesday, May 6 at 10/9c.

Following up on last year’s Archer: 1999, which ended with the title character finally waking from his three-season coma, Season 11 — the first without Adam Reed as full-time showrunner — will kick off with back-to-back episodes. Subsequent installments will air weekly (and be available on Hulu the following day).

FXX also announced that its new comedy Dave — co-created by and starring Dave Burd aka Lil Dicky — will debut on Wednesday, March 4 at 10 pm. Produced by Kevin Hart, the 10-episode series is based on Lil Dicky’s life and follows the neurotic rapper/comedian who is convinced that he’s destined to become “one of the best rappers of all time,” according to the official logline. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Additionally, the second season of the quirky live-action/animated hybrid comedy Cake will premiere on Thursday, March 5 at 10 pm.

In addition to FXX premiere dates, sister network FX has set dates for Better Things Season 4, Fargo Season 4 and What We Do in the Shadows Season 2 (which you can find here), as well as FX on Hulu‘s inaugural slate (which you can find here).

Are you looking forward to Archer‘s return? Hit the comments with your reactions.