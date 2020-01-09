Devs, Cate Blanchett's Mrs. America Get Premiere Dates at 'FX on Hulu'

RELATED STORIES Mrs. America, Devs, More FX Originals Move to Hulu in New Streaming Deal

The technology thriller Devs will help christen the new FX on Hulu hub in March, the cable network announced Thursday.

The eight-episode series from Ex Machina‘s Alex Garland, which stars Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) as the head of a mysterious tech company, will premiere its first two installments on Thursday, March 5, on FX on Hulu. A new episode will follow each week.

In related news, Mrs. America will begin streaming its first three episodes on Wednesday, April 15, on FX on Hulu. The series is led by Cate Blanchett (Elizabeth), who plays conservative 1970s activist Phyllis Schlafly, who fought against the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Both series will air exclusively on Hulu, and not on FX’s linear network, as part of a streaming deal between the two Disney-owned properties. Launching March 2, FX on Hulu will be the exclusive streaming home for more than 40 past and current FX series, and new episodes of most FX shows will be available to stream on Hulu immediately after they air.

Other upcoming FX on Hulu series include The Old Man, a spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow, and A Teacher, a Kate Mara-led drama about an affair between a high school teacher and her underage student.

FX announced the scheduling news at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Are you planning to watch Devs or Mrs. America? Let us know in the comments!