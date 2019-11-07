Mrs. America, Devs, More FX Originals Move to Hulu in New Streaming Deal

RELATED STORIES Sarah Paulson, James Marsden and 9 Others Join Cate Blanchett in FX's Limited Series Mrs. America

FX and Hulu have struck a new partnership… and that means several hotly anticipated FX series are moving to the streamer.

Four upcoming FX limited series — Mrs. America, Devs, The Old Man and A Teacher — will now air exclusively on Hulu, and not on FX’s linear network, as part of a new streaming deal between the two Disney-owned properties. Also, Hulu will now be the exclusive streaming home for more than 40 past and current FX series, and new episodes of most FX shows will be available to stream on Hulu immediately after they air. The partnership, dubbed “FX on Hulu,” will debut in March 2020.

The FX series moving to Hulu all have considerable star power behind them. Mrs. America (debuting this spring) stars Oscar winner Cate Blanchett as conservative ’70s activist Phyllis Schlafly, who fought against the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment. Devs (debuting in March), from Ex Machina director Alex Garland, stars Nick Offerman as the CEO of a mysterious tech company. The Old Man (debuting next fall) teams up Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow in a CIA spy thriller, and A Teacher (debuting next summer) stars Kate Mara in the story of an affair between a high school teacher and her underage student.