What We Do in the Shadows, Fargo, Better Things and Martin Freeman Comedy Among FX Premiere Dates

FX has announced premiere dates for new and returning series launching early this year, including What We Do in the Shadows‘ sophomore run and the lonnnnng-awaited fourth season of Fargo. The slew of dates were revealed on Thursday morning at the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

Shadows, Jemaine Clement’s vampire mockumentary, will again see the sun (dammit, Guillermo!) on Wednesday, April 15 at 10/9c, with the premiere of its 10-episode second season. (Two episodes will air that night, followed by single installments each week thereafter.)

Pamela Adlon’s Better Things will begin Season 4 on Thursday, March 5 at 10 pm; two episodes will kickstart the season on premiere night.

Fargo‘s Chris Rock-led fourth installment will premiere Sunday, April 19 at 10 pm, again with two episodes leading the pack.

Among fresh fare, the new comedy Breeders, starring Sherlock‘s Martin Freeman, will debut Monday, March 2 at 10 pm with the first two episodes of its 10-part season, while the docu-series The Most Dangerous Animal of All is set for a Friday, March 6 premiere (two episodes will air back-to-back at 10 pm, with Episodes 3 and 4 in the weeks to follow).