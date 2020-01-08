ABC Boss on Fresh Off the Boat Ending: Constance Wu Did Not Kill the Show

RELATED STORIES Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Revival: Jimmy Kimmel to Host Celeb Edition

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Revival: Jimmy Kimmel to Host Celeb Edition The Bachelor: Music-Centric Spinoff Listen to Your Heart Ordered at ABC

Constance Wu‘s renewal-meltdown-heard-’round-the-world was not a factor in ABC’s decision to make the sitcom’s current season its last, according to ABC’s top exec.

Wu found herself in hot water last May when she tweeted several less-than-favorable reactions to the show’s Season 6 renewal. Six months later, ABC announced that Fresh Off the Boat would end with Season 6; a two-part series finale will air on Friday, Feb. 21 at 8/7c.

However, ABC entertainment president Karey Burke maintains that the Wu controversy did not kill the show, telling reporters at the Television Critics Assoc. winter press tour, “Constance actually was incredible this season on the show, and we were thrilled to have her there. [Ending the series] really was a joint decision between us and [20th Century Fox] and the creators. [We all felt] that, given the life of these characters, it was time to move on. Eddie’s graduating from high school and moving out of the house. It just felt like it’s coming to its natural story conclusion.”

In the immediate aftermath of the kerfuffle last spring, Wu clarified her outburst, explaining, “I was temporarily upset… not because I hate the show but because its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about… People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts: I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job.”

ABC is currently developing a Fresh Off the Boat spinoff focused on an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie; those new characters are expected to be introduced in an upcoming episode.