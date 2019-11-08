Fresh Off the Boat Cancelled at ABC

Fresh Off the Boat is heading back out to sea. The ABC comedy’s current sixth season will also be its last, TVLine has learned.

According to the report, the show will end in early 2020, with Episodes 14 and 15 serving as a two-part series finale. New episodes of FOTB currently air Fridays at 8:30/7:30c.

Loosely inspired by Fresh Off the Boat, the autobiography of chef Eddie Huang, the series stars Randall Park as Louis, Contance Wu as Jessica, Hudson Yang as Eddie, Forrest Wheeler as Emery, Ian Chen as Evan, Lucille Soong as Jenny, Chelsey Crip as Honey and Ray Wise as Marvin.

Fresh Off the Boat found itself in hot water earlier this year when Wu tweeted several less-than-favorable reactions to the show’s Season 6 renewal.

Wu later clarified her outburst, explaining, “I was temporarily upset… not because I hate the show but because its renewal meant I had to give up another project that I was really passionate about… People can hold conflicting feelings in their hearts: I can both love the show/cast/crew but at the same time be disappointed that I lost that other unrelated job.”

ABC is currently developing a Fresh Off the Boat spinoff focused on an Indian family whose daughter attends school with Eddie; those new characters are expected to be introduced in an upcoming episode.

TVLine’s Renewal Scorecard has been updated with Fresh Off the Boat’s cancellation. Will you miss spending time with the Huang family? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.